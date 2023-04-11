By John Ensor • 11 April 2023 • 9:40

Chingford knifeman at large after young man dies on street. Credit: Max Sky/Shutterstock Images

AT 9:20pm last night on Easter Monday, April 10, a young man of 17 was attacked in Chingford, east London.

The attack happened near a primary school on Longshaw Road, Chingford. Police were called, along with members of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, as reported today by The Evening Standard.

Emergency services and neighbours attended to the boy, who had sustained a single stab wound. tragically the young man was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said, “Officers were on the scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound.

“Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, he died at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”

At this time no suspect has been apprehended. The victim’s family have been notified, and police have launched a murder investigation.

