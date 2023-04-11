Cursed to Thrill: Katie A. Lewis’ debut book to thrill Nerja bookworms

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 18:00

Talented local author Katie Lewis launches her first book. Photo credit: The Cursed Series (via Facebook)

TALENTED author, Katie A. Lewis, is set to take Nerja by storm with her upcoming book signing event at Smiffs Nerja on Wednesday, April 19.

Hailing from Cardiff in Wales, Katie was raised in Spain and has recently published her first book in ‘The Cursed Series’, entitled ‘A Curse of Love and Law’ on Amazon. Her maiden novel has received glowing reviews from readers worldwide, including Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

Lewis’ ‘A Curse of Love and Law’ is a gripping fantasy novel about a divided world on the brink of destruction. The author has also translated her book into Spanish to offer her diverse audience more options to enjoy her gripping tale.

Katie is not only a gifted writer but also a teacher, sharing her knowledge of English, science, and maths with Spanish students. She even studied psychology for a period at the prestigious Universidad de Málaga.

Guests can join Katie and her fans from 12pm at the Nerja book shop for a fun afternoon of book signing, chatting, and sipping on a glass of cava. Readers can also follow her journey on Facebook under ‘The Cursed Series’.