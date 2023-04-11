Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) limp to keep up with TMS Network’s (TMSN) growing influence in the Crypto Market

By Guest Writer • 11 April 2023 • 9:30

It’s 2023 and the crypto ecosystem has established itself as one of the most prominent sectors in the global financial system. Following the short lived changing of Twitter logo to the Dogecoin (DOGE) logo recently, interest and hype on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been revived.

However, all that excitement was not enough for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to keep up with TMS Network (TMSN) that has continued to grow massive influence and following in the crypto industry.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) logo display on Twitter eventually came to an end after the social media platform took down the memecoin’s iconic Shiba Inu mascot and replaced it with their blue bird. The logo was put up on Twitter’s homepage earlier and was visible to select users.

Following that development, crypto enthusiasts on twitter interpreted the Dogecoin (DOGE) logo on Twitter as a sign of it subsequently becoming a method of payment on the giant social media platform.

Recall that Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap grew by $4 billion after its logo went live on Twitter and its market price received a 30% boost but now that Twitter has dumped Dogecoin (DOGE) mascot from its homepage in favour of its classic blue bird, it prompted the memecoin to tank by more than 8%.

Going down the memory lane, Dogecoin (DOGE) investors had a swell time during the pandemic when its price skyrocketed over 10,000%. Unfortunately, it has now lost a significant chunk of value with a few use cases and an ever-increasing supply. Making it a struggle to keep up with more viable projects like the TMS Network (TMSN).

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Toeing the path of Dogecoin (DOGE) as a key meme token, made popular by various social media sites promoting high-growth assets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) made headlines back in 2021 when its price skyrocketed to the moon.

However, since those highs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down around 80%. It could be said that not so favourable macroeconomic conditions are responsible for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) drop, there are inherent flaws that are more pertinent.

This has made Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to limp while trying to keep up with the TMS Network (TMSN) in terms of popularity and acceptance.

TMS Network (TMSN)

For traders looking for a trading platform that is devoid of the same conventional problems, TMS Network (TMSN) is the answer because it offers access to multiple markets and much more than just trading tools.

Being an Ethereum-based decentralised network, the TMS Network (TMSN) is creating a new benchmark for decentralised trading with a viewpoint on security, effectiveness, and user experience.

With these seemingly endless possibilities and benefits, many investors are already riding on the wave as TMS Network (TMSN) works through its presale. Which has caused tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to struggle to keep up with it.

Conclusion

It is now proven that the TMS Network (TMSN) the best bet for investors looking for massive returns in 2023. The TMS Network (TMSN) has raised over $4 million between the seed sale and pre-sales events so far.

Having recorded an astronomical rise and surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the TMS Network (TMSN) is now in its second phase of presale, with a market price of $0.05.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido