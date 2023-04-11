Emergency services in spectacular rescue after teenager falls around 12 metres from the Tajo de Ronda in Malaga

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 19:03

Image of the Jajo de Ronda in Malaga province. Credit: Google maps - Leopoldo Werner Benjumea

After falling around 12 metres from the spectacular Tajo de Ronda in Malaga province a 13-year-old boy was the subject of a spectacular rescue by the emergency services.

A 13-year-old boy had to be rescued by the emergency services today, Tuesday, April 11, in the Malaga municipality of Ronda. He was assisted by police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel, all of whom were deployed to the spectacular Tajo de Ronda where the teenager had fallen from a height of around 12 metres.

According to a statement released by the police, the youngster was badly injured in the fall and unable to move. He also landed in an area that was difficult to access. Two off-duty soldiers joined in with the rescue operation and helped with his treatment and subsequent transfer to safety.

An alert was received on the 091 number informing the operator that a boy had fallen from the lower part of the viaduct. The emergency protocol was immediately initiated with police patrols responding to the area.

On arrival, they realised the terrain was too steep for the officers to deal with so they requested the assistance of the fire brigade with specialised rescue equipment.

The injured boy had been with a friend at the time of his accident and the police managed to locate them both by using a series of whistles and shouted commands. they eventually found the exact spot where the boy had fallen.

A policeman then stayed to keep the injured boy company and applied first aid until the arrival of the fire brigade while his partner led his friend to safety, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Thanks to a zip line prepared at the scene by the fire brigade, all the participants in the rescue were able to evacuate the youth. He was removed on a stretcher to a more favourable area where the medical personnel were waiting. The stretcher was then hoisted to the upper part of the Tajo, from where he was evacuated by ambulance to a hospital in Ronda.

