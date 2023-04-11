Investors lose money when property investment leads don’t appear

By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 11:50

Investors lose money in when property investment leads don’t appear. Credit:PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.com

Investors who wanted to learn about the property investment market say they have lost thousands of pounds when investment leads promised through a property investment training scheme didn’t appear.

Richard Shepherd was a trainer for Asset Academy which is one of the UK’s largest property training companies. Unbeknown to Asset training Mr Shepherd encouraged investors who were attending a lease option course run by Asset to sign up for his newsletter.

In the newsletter, which was entirely separate from Asset training, he sold a service described as a “no money down” property investment. Subscribers were asked to pay a fee of around £3,000 and then several hundreds of pounds in monthly payments to receive a website which would bring investors information as to potential property deals. The service also said it included Google and Facebook adverts and face-to-face mentoring.

The information on potential property deals was meant to come from homeowners who needed to sell their properties quickly and Mr Shepherd confirmed that he would deliver an estimated 20 leads of this type each month.

However, according to investors who spoke to the Telegraph, only a handful of leads were given and most of them did not follow through or were unsuitable.

The Telegraph said that as far as it knew the group of investors who spoke to them are owed around £86,000 in total. Some investors said that they signed up for Mr Shepherd’s newsletter because of his connection with Asset Academy, which has BBC presenter Martin Roberts as one of its trainers. Mr Roberts presents the BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer programme.

One investor has a county court case pending against Mr Shepherd, but no investors so far have received their money back.

