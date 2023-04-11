Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates sacked Defence Minister in dramatic U-turn

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 2:11

Image of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock.com

In a dramatic U-turn on Monday, April 10, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was reinstated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just two weeks after he had been removed from his post.

His dismissal came shortly after he had appeared on live television urging Netanyahu to halt his controversial proposed reform to the country’s judicial system. Once the announcement was made that Gallant had been fired, crowds of protesters took to the streets of several cities across Israel.

Things quickly escalated with unions staging mass walkouts with Ben Gurion airport being closed temporarily. As a result, Netanyahu decided to suspend the reforms for the time being pending ongoing negotiations.

At the time of his dismissal from office there had been rumours that the PM offered to keep Gallant on if he promised to apologise publicly. He was never actually officially fired and refused to take back his comments but now Netanyahu appears to have been cornered into giving him his position back.

Israel has experienced waves of violence recently. This led the Prime Minister to hold a press conference in the city of Tel Aviv. Speaking at the Ministry of Defence on Monday, Netanyahu said: “Our country is under a terrorist assault, but it did not start now”. He accused the previous administration of being responsible for the turmoil in the country.

After only a short spell back in power, he has seen his popularity plummet to such a level that it is said his Likud party would only come third if an election was to be held tomorrow, according to Sky News.

A recent spate of terror attacks has seen an Italian tourist lose his life when a car drove into several people on the Tel Aviv seafront last Saturday evening. Earlier that same day, two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a gun attack on a vehicle in the West Bank region. Their mother was also injured in the incident and passed away this Monday in a hospital.