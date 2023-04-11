UPDATE Kindness Exploited: Albox residents warn of father and son scammer pair

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 11:30

Residents are being warned to keep an eye out for two scammers who allegedly operated in the Albox region. Photo credit: Maura Hillen (via email)

IN AN update to last week’s story about a father-son duo who allegedly stole hundreds of euros in Albox, more local residents have come forward with similar stories of being scammed.

The two men allegedly stole hundreds of euros from local residents, exploiting their kindness after saying they had fallen on hard times.

Two people have come forward in Albox, saying that they too were scammed by the men. One person shared their story saying, (they) “also rented an apartment of friends of mine and never paid the rent or bills, kept saying they are waiting for money and left big bar bills in Mojácar. A friend of mine also lent them €500”.

Other residents allege that the pair conned expats in Turre, in the south of Almería.

Since they left Mojácar, it is believed that the father has returned to their family home in Greater Manchester in the UK, while the son is allegedly working in a bar in Albufeira, Portugal. The denuncia complaints against the pair are only valid in Spain, but word is spreading in Albufeira about their alleged activities. Residents in Albox have passed on details about the men to the British car rental company regarding misuse of the vehicle.

RESIDENTS in Albox have issued a warning against two individuals who allegedly swindled hundreds of euros from local businesses and individuals, taking advantage of local residents’ kindness.

The father and son arrived in Albox presenting as a pair of divorcees, seemingly in need of a fresh start. They quickly established relationships with locals who sympathised with their story and offered assistance. However, it soon came to light that the men were borrowing money from kind-hearted members of the community without intending to pay them back.

The pair supposedly borrowed money ranging from around €200 to €800 from local residents which has not been paid back, local bars also report outstanding bills. Three denuncias (complaints) have allegedly been filed to the police, one of which The Euro Weekly News has had sight of.

The pair allegedly drove a dark blue Kia Niro car with the British registration plate PN70 NGZ.

Although the individuals presented themselves as down on their luck and in need of help, it appears that they may have a history of similar fraudulent activities. A group of residents who conducted their own research allege that these individuals have been involved in a string of other fraudulent incidents including in Tenerife and Turre.

One local resident affected by the thefts, John Hillen said, “We have no expectations of getting any money back from these two scammers but it doesn’t sit well that they are most likely preying on other communities of decent people as we speak. We are doing this to warn others and to put a stop to their activities if we can. Decent people shouldn’t feel ashamed of being kind and these two should be exposed for what they are”.

The allegations against these individuals have not yet been proven, but the appropriate authorities have been informed.