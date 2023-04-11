Line dancing lifesavers: Eleanor and Gilly’s Dance Class save Scouts group

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 10:00

Scouts representative Zoe Egland accepts a cheque for €178 from line dancing ladies from Eleanor and Gilly’s Line Dance Class. Photo credit: Richard Tolman (via email)

ONE local dancing group is determined to be a force for good in the Albox community. Eleanor and Gilly’s Line Dance Class has supported a variety of causes for the last 15 years in Almería and recently saved a local scout group from closing!

For more than a decade, this dance class gave back to their local area through their support of F.A.C.E. (Fundraising in Arboleas, Caring for Everyone). But when they heard that the local Grupo Scout 106 del Saliente was in trouble due to the demise of F.A.C.E., they knew they had to step up and help.

Despite being a small group, Eleanor and Gillu’s Line Dance Class banded together and donated a six-man tent, sleeping bags, and cooking equipment to the struggling Scouts. Their generosity didn’t end there, the dancers have continued to show their support with annual cash donations to the Scouts. On Monday, April 10, dance group leaders presented a cheque worth an incredible €178.25 to Scout representative Zoe Egland.

The dance class is the place to be on a Monday afternoon, with a fun and social atmosphere that’s perfect for making new friends and learning the basics of line dancing. Classes are held in Charlotte’s Bar in Albox from 2pm-3:45pm, for more information call: 950439003.