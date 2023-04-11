By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 10:10

London Bank on National Heritage List Credit: Ivan Kacarov/Shutterstock.com

Barclay’s Bank at 20 The Town, Enfield today joined the National Heritage listings of Historic England.

The bank has been recognised by National Heritage for being the first bank in the world to be fitted with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The ATM was opened by actor and comedian, Reg Varney in June 1967. At the time if you wanted to withdraw cash, you had to go into the bank to do it.

Reg Varney, best known for his role in the sitcom On the Buses made the first withdrawal, but at the time it was limited to £10 and he withdrew it using a special paper receipt.

A cashier at the bank when the ATM was unveiled, Caol Greygoose said “I was only 18 and had been working at the branch for two years. It was a really big deal, and we were so excited Enfield had been chosen.”

The ATM at the Enfield branch is gold-coloured. This colour was chosen to celebrate the golden anniversary of the ATM installation in 2017. Unlike many listings on the British Heritage site, this branch of Barclay’s is still open to the public.

The Daily Telegraph reported in June that almost a thousand branches have been closed since 2015, which is more branches than any other bank. In September 2022 a report stated that more than 37,000 free-to-use machines were at risk of closure.

The listing also pays homage to the building’s “historic and architectural” significance. The bank was built in the late 1800s.

