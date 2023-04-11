By John Ensor • 11 April 2023 • 10:51

More Russian woes as huge volcano erupts. Credit: Rakabiman Shutterstock.com

THE far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia was a scene of devastation today as the Shiveluch volcano erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11.

After six hours, the Shiveluch’s eruption reached its peak, firing out a cloud of ash over an area of 41,700 square miles (108,000 square kilometres), according to The Daily Mail.

Danila Chebrov of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey confirmed that, ‘The ash reached 20 kilometres (12 miles) high, the ash cloud moved westwards and there was a very strong fall of ash on nearby villages,’

Villages within the area were covered in volcanic ash as deep as 8.5 centimetres, the worst for 60 years.

The volcanic lava flow has melted snow on its slopes which has added to the danger with the risk of mudslides along a nearby highway.

Director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey, Danila Chebrov continued, ‘The volcano was preparing for this for at least a year… and the process is continuing though it has calmed a little now.’

Although the ash fallout was a serious problem, lava flows are not expected to reach local villages.

Aircraft are expected to be affected with a red notice warning being issued which advised, ‘ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.’

Oleg Bondarenko, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region commented, ‘Because what I have just seen here with my own eyes, it will be impossible for children to go to school, and in general, the presence of children here is questionable,’

It was reported that while some schools had been closed and people were ordered to stay inside for their own safety, power had been now been restored and drinking water was getting through to those affected.

The Kamchatka peninsula lies approximately 6,800 km (4225 miles) east of Moscow.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

