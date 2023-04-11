By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 13:04

Multiple rescue workers help hikers walk down mountain in Lake District after they got HIGH on magic mushrooms Image: Shaiith Shutterstock.com

The mountain rescue team rushed up a peak in Lake District as a group of young hikers started feeling unwell after consuming magic mushrooms.

A group of young men had to be rescued in the UK after they consumed magic mushrooms while on a hike in the Lake District.

Officials said that 11 mountain rescue members from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were informed about the men after they were noticed by several hikers.

The rescue team then rushed up a peak in the Stonycroft and Newlands area, and located the group, before helping them down the mountain.

As per the Evening Standard, the rescue operation took two hours to resolve, as the hikers were given advice on the drug.

A statement released by the rescue team said that “Two men in the group were feeling unwell, including the driver of the party”.

It added that “The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel.”

Magic mushrooms, also known as Psilocybin, occur naturally and have hallucinogenic effects once consumed.

According to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, possession, cultivation or sale of magic mushrooms is illegal in the UK.

