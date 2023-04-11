Next House Almeria: Country Houses For Sale in Cantoria, Cantoria

We are proud to present this immaculate 4/5 beds country house, full of charm, with a private pool, self-contained annexe and stunning views perfect for B&B business opportunity, located for sale in the peaceful and picturesque hamlet of Arroyo Albanchez situated between the villages of Cantoria and Almanzora in the Almeria province.

Ref. NHA571

Price: €215.000 (€235.500)

EXCLUSIVE to Next House Almeria, this charming property has lots of possibilities, it’s ideal as a holiday home due to its, easily maintained garden and quiet and safe location, as a permanent family home for those who are looking for tranquil living, or even as an investment, the separate self-contained annexe could be rented out to guests who would enjoy this beautiful valley, ideal for walking, hiking, cycling or just relaxing by the pool with a good book.

The property has a large outside area, which includes an 8x4m swimming pool, a variety of seating and relaxing terraces, and parking space for several cars, and is all walled and gated. The property has fantastic views of the countryside surrounding the house.

Entry to the property is over a large ancient threshing circle surrounded by mature plants and shrubs with a storage shed on the left and the annexe with a private terrace on the right, a wooden door opens onto the pool area which is tiled and has raised colourful flower beds, at one end is a secluded terrace with table and chairs overlooking the mountains and pool, on the other side is a sitting area ideal for sunbathing or where you can hide from the sun beneath the shade of the big old olive tree. From here is access to another terrace in front of the main entrance door to the house.

Entering the house there is a good-sized hall, to the left is a door that gives access to the lounge and a few steps go to a very rustic double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and wooden beams, stairs continue up to the next floor where you find a hall that gives access to a further 2 bedrooms first is a good sized single next is the family shower room and next is the master bedroom with stunning views to the mountains.

Back to the entrance hallway, a door opens into the main lounge area with a log burner, here is access to the large country kitchen and to a covered fly-free zone ideal for alfresco dining, this gives access to the annexe and also the outside area where there is another bathroom with shower, that you can use for the pool.

Entering the annexe there is a large lounge area, with a hall at the end that has the main entrance door with a private patio area, on the left is a double bedroom and to the right a bathroom with a corner bath with shower over, stairs leading to the upper floor with an American kitchen and door to a large private terrace with stunning 360º views of the surrounding area and mountain range that you cannot stop looking at. From the terrace, stairs are going back to the pool area.

This house has so much to offer, is full of charm and character, with different rustic features that will make you fall in love!

In an idyllic location, in one of the most beautiful and peaceful areas of the Almanzora valley, only 6 minutes from the Village of Almanzora, and only 15 minutes drive from the commercial town of Albox, where you can find all amenities such as supermarkets, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, schools, health centre. The property is a 10-minute drive from the motorway where there are great connections to Murcia and Almeria airports which are both 1 hour away. The coast can be reached within 40 minutes.

Contact us now to book your visit to this amazing property! We have your Next House in sunny Almeria!

