Northern delights: Lux Mundi to explore Spain’s best kept secrets

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 20:00

Lux Mundi are always discovering more of Spain on exciting coach excursions. Photo credit: Lux Mundi Centro Ecumenico (via Facebook)

LUX Mundi Ecumenical Group are headed north on the ultimate Spanish adventure later this year. The organisation, based in Torre del Mar will set off on Monday May, 29 for a five day coach excursion to the beautiful cities of Segovia, Burgos, Vitoria, Bilbao, and Aranjuez.

Guests will explore these stunning destinations, starting with Segovia, spending a night in a luxurious four-star hotel. After a guided tour of the Monasterio de Las Huelgas in Burgos, guests will be invited to explore the old town.

Next up, guests’ taste buds are in for a treat at a tour and wine tasting at La Bodega Campo Viejo winery before free time in Laguardia. In Bilbao, guests will take a guided tour of the Guggenheim Museum before exploring the city at their own pace.

Then, it’s off to Sepúlveda for a glimpse into Spain’s rich history, followed by a night in a four-star hotel in Aranjuez. Guests will have time to visit the palace and gardens of Aranjuez old town before the return journey.

The ticket price of €550 per person for a double room and €730 for a single room includes travel insurance.