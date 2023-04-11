Pay a visit to the biggest in Spain!

Woman arrested for threatening to shoot down planes at Malaga Airport Close
By Anna Ellis • 11 April 2023 • 10:32

Biggest in Spain. Image: Istan Town Council

Istan, Malaga, now has two great tourist attractions to extol the enjoyment of the natural landscapes that surround the town.

It is a large swing, with a wooden structure, from which you can see the iconic La Concepcion reservoir; and a giant bench overlooking the town.

The bench is 4 metres wide, with the seat at 1.30 metres high and the backrest at 2.30. Given its dimensions, the town hall of this town of 1,500 inhabitants has installed wooden steps to facilitate its use.

For its part, the swing rises, in its highest part, to 7.8 metres. The structure, made of wooden logs, has been made by municipal personnel, and the seat has a safety anchorage system to prevent falls.

Both the swing and the bench, due to their size, are among the largest in Spain.

In addition, due to their location, they result in one of the great charms of Panocha town, which is located among the mountainous landscapes of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, but also just 15 kilometres from the coast.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

