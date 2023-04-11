By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 16:35

Pet mauled to death and man severely injured after horrific dog attack on UK beach

Police in the UK are appealing for witnesses after a dog died and its owner sustained severe injuries following an attack by another dog on a beach in Wales.

A dog has tragically died and its owner sustained "significant injuries" after they were attacked by another dog at a beach in the UK.

The incident took place in the Lower Pennar of Pembroke Dock in Pembrokeshire, as per Wales online on Tuesday, April 11.

The man who was attacked was reportedly walking on the beach with his two small dogs when one of them was horrifically mauled by another dog, described by the police as a “bulldog”.

Officials said the man sustained injuries to his hand, while the dog died on the spot after suffering from the fatal attack.

After the incident, a statement has been released by a spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police that said, “On April 5 at 2 pm a male was walking in the vicinity on the beach area of Lower Pennar with two small dogs when both he and his dog were attacked by another dog.”

“The person has suffered significant injuries to his hand and one of the dogs has died as a result of the attack.”

“Police are appealing for any witnesses that saw a female walking two dogs and to also encourage the female with these dogs to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.”.

The statement also said that “The female was wearing a bobble hat, in her mid-thirties, she had two dogs which are described as bulldogs, one on the lead, one-off, one of the dogs was grey with white around its nose”.

It concluded that “The other dog on the lead was darker in colour”.

