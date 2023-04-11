Renfe to put 17,000 high-speed AVLO train tickets on sale between Andalucia and Madrid for €7 each

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 20:45

Image of a Renfe Avlo train. Credit: Renfe

Renfe will be putting 17,000 tickets for sale this Wednesday 12 at €7 each for its cheap AVLO trains to Madrid.

According to a statement released today, Tuesday, April 11, by Renfe, the company will be putting 17,000 tickets up for sale from tomorrow, Wednesday, April 12 priced at just €7 each. They will be for the AVLO trains on the route between Andalucia and Madrid.

The tickets will apply to travel between June 1 – the date on which they will begin to circulate on this route – and December 30.

AVLO’s initial service in Andalucia will be two daily trains, one in each direction, on the Sevilla-Madrid and Malaga-Madrid connections with intermediate stops at all stations along the route.

Departures from Andalucia will be early in the morning, departing at 6am from Seville and 9:54am from Malaga. The return journey from Madrid will depart at 5:50pm in the direction of Malaga and at 9:02pm in the direction of Seville.

AVLO trains will stop at all intermediate stations along the route. These include Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real.

The AVLO trains are a Renfe high-speed product that, having competitive travel times, is marketed at affordable prices in order to facilitate and increase mobility. They stop at all stations along the route, both the origin and destination, as well as the intermediate stations of the route.

Each AVLO train offers 436 seats plus another 2 specifically for people with reduced mobility. This means a daily offer between Andalucia and Madrid of 1,752 seats.

The sales will be in a single class (Basic) and will be managed through a dynamic system that offers the best price available at any time for the requested trip.

On top of the base price, the passenger can add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations, and additional luggage. The base price includes a free cabin suitcase and a handbag.

Children under 14 years of age will have a basic rate of €5. This ticket must always be accompanied by the issuance of an adult ticket, with a maximum of two child tickets per adult. Large families will also be able to obtain discounts of 20 per cent in the case of the general category and 50 per cent for large families in the special category.

All Avlo tickets are nominative. To acquire them, it is necessary to register at www.avlorenfe.com or at www.renfe.com and enter the personal data requested. The passenger’s name will appear on the ticket and Renfe reserves the right to ask customers for their identification by means of a valid official document with a photograph.

