Rod Stewart takes some time out for some body art

By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 7:59

Rod Stewart takes soome time out for body art. Credit: landmarkmedia/Shutterstock.com

Rod Stewart, 78, paid a visit to a local tattoo parlour on Monday for some body art to celebrate the end of the Australasian leg of his world tour.

It was he said a celebration of his “beloved team.” Which is Scottish team Glasgow’s Celtic United. The tattoo artist went to work inking the team’s logo onto the singer’s shoulder.

He posted a photo on Instagram while he was having the tattoo and wrote “Getting a Glasgow Celtic tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team. You’re in my heart.”

Another photo showed him singing while wearing his team’s colours at the Spark Arena in Auckland. He has been performing throughout Australia and New Zealand although he had to pull out of one show at Geelong in Australia because he contracted strep throat and couldn’t sing.

At the time he made a statement to fans saying “Hello my friends, I’m absolutely downhearted that I am disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day on the Green. Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing.”

“I am only human and sometimes get sick like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I am doing everything I can to get on the mend and get back on stage.”

He is being supported on the tour by Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

___________________________________________________________

