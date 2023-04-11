By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 15:04
Several human remains including 'leg and arm' found on motorway in Spain as police start investigation
Image: Ivanb photo Shutterstock.com
Officials in Spain have said that several human remains have been found, including an arm and a leg in the municipality of Pereiro de Aguiar.
The shocking remains were discovered by a person who was walking in the area, close to the N-120 road in the region of Ourense.
Investigations have now been started into the case as the Guardia Civil and the court of Ourense are now attempting to identify the remains.
Police said that “A squad was sent to the site, at kilometre 557 of the N-120, to cordon off the area”, who then informed and gave notice to the judicial authority”, as per SER on Tuesday, April 11.
Officials said that the remains have now been removed from the site and were sent to the forensic anthropology unit for analysis.
“The origin of these human remains is unknown”, said a statement by officials as sources suggest that the bones appear to be “very old”.
