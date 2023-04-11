By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 8:40

Smokers encouraged to stop with government offer of vape starter kits Credit: geralt/pixabay.com

Smoke starter kits are set to be offered to more than one million cigarette smokers in an unprecedented scheme which is due to be announced by Health Minister, Neil O’Brien today.

The vape kit rollout will mean that one in five smokers in England will get the opportunity to swap cigarettes for vaping.

Another new scheme is to offer pregnant women £400 to stop smoking. According to health officials, 14 per cent of women smoke during pregnancy and it is hoped that by offering a financial incentive and support, these women will stop.

Both schemes campaigners have said are “welcome steps in the right direction.” But they also said they are “nowhere near sufficient.”

The schemes are part of the pledge to get the nation to become non-smokers by 2030. Mr O’Brien’s statement is expected to say “Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly.

“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world.”

“We will work with councils and others to offer a million smokers across England a free vaping starter kit.” The kits should come with a choice of strengths and flavours to tailor them to the smoker’s needs.

The funding for the scheme will come from the Department of Health and Social Care and the budget is expected to be around £45m over two years.

