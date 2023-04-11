By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 15:47
'Stranger Things' and 'Enola Holmes' star gets engaged to Bon Jovi´s son
Image:@milliebobbybrown Instagram
‘Stranger Things’ legend Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she got engaged to Jon Bon Jovi´s son after she recently posted a photo of the couple on social media.
Brown who played the character of Eleven in the series, shared the exciting news to her 61 million followers on Instagram after she posted a photo with Jake Bogniovi and said, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,”
The actress who looks emotional in the photo can be seen wearing a diamond ring, as Jake wrapped his arms around his fiancée.
The couple had met through Instagram and became friends before they started their relationship.
Brown had previously mentioned that “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”
The couple went public with their relationship after Brown shared a photo of Jake kissing her cheek, as they made it official on Instagram.
