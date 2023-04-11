Turkey: risks of massive refugees’ inflow from Russia and Ukraine

By Guest Writer • 11 April 2023 • 9:30

Turkey has become a top destination for thousands of both wealthy Russians and Ukrainians escaping the war actions in Ukraine. It’s one of the countries where Russians and Ukrainians are fleeing conscription following the plans to mobilise additional troops, on both sides. According to the Turkish official statistics, the country has hosted about a hundred thousand Ukrainian refugees and over 240 thousand Russian migrants since the beginning of Russia’s so called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

However, one person’s story stands out from the others. Denis Shapiro, previously known as Denis Tymarkin, is a citizen of Russia, Israel and Canada. He had been imprisoned in Russia for five years being charged of fraud and murder.

In 2009, he moved to Canada with his family and tried to hide his criminal past, but Canadian authorities soon discovered the truth and froze Shapiro/Tymarkin family’s bank account. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service launched a thorough investigation into his case, and Shapiro’s family application for the Canadian citizenship was rejected due to their attempts to conceal all his offences. Meanwhile, the Russian authorities planned to extradite him back to Russia from Canada. As a result, he got into a serious stalemate.

It was alleged that at that point Canadian intelligence had made Shapiro the offer which he accepted. He was assigned the task of coordinating the dissemination of fundamentalist Islamic ideas in Turkey and Russia. As a result the court case was delayed, and his frozen accounts in Canada were unblocked.

It was claimed that Denis Shapiro resumed his illegal activities in Russia and fled to Turkey at the end of 2021. According to a news service, Denis Shapiro allegedly received contracts in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for the smuggling and distribution of banned publications as well as for the covert payments to recruit and promote loyal people to various positions in government structures. This case was brought to light thanks to information provided by a police department source.

The case of Denis Shapiro clearly demonstrates the risks for Turkey to host refugees from both Russia and Ukraine en masse in terms of the national security, especially given the looming national elections. Police and secret services should pay more attention to identify criminals and suspects before they cross the border and ban them from entering the country.

In collaboration with Zafer Musoglu, National security expert