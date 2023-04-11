By Imran Khan • 11 April 2023 • 12:14

Victims of sexual exploitation free after police dismantles criminal gang in Spain who organised ‘sex and drug’ parties Image: PP Photos Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain arrested five suspects in the province of Valencia and freed eight victims of sexual exploitation after conducting a raid across four houses.

A criminal organisation has been dismantled by officials in Spain after raids were conducted by the Policia Nacional across four houses in the province of Valencia.

Authorities arrested five suspects and freed eight victims of sexual exploitation, who were found in two of the houses.

According to official reports cited by SER on Tuesday, April 11, the suspects lured their victims through advertisements on websites with false economic promises and then took advantage of their vulnerable situation.

Police said that “Those involved determined what kind of sexual practices their victims had to perform”.

They added that the suspects did not pay them any money if they refused, and the victims were forced to be available for work “24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

The criminal organisation which was dismantled, operated out of the Valencian province and its members recruited women who were in Spain, as they offered their victims “a place in brothels under the promise of great economic benefits”.

Once the women were hired, they were sent to two different houses in the towns of Alzira and Xátiva, located within the Valencian province.

Police said that “As soon as they arrived at these houses, the members of the network imposed abusive conditions on them to work as prostitutes”.

The victims were then kept across brothels in subhuman conditions, even though there were spare bedrooms within the premises.

Officials said that “they had to sleep on bunk beds and sofas or on mattresses directly on the floor, with their clothes stuffed in suitcases, without wardrobes, as the rooms were intended exclusively for prostitution”.

Investigations also revealed that the leader of the organisation gave them instructions on how to serve the clients and checked whether they were properly dressed to serve them.

Police said “She also monitored the time spent on sexual services and the money they got for it. The victims were monitored by video surveillance cameras installed in the brothels, so that all their movements were captured”.

It was also revealed that the victims were obliged to maintain a notebook where they wrote their actual name, the name they used while working as prostitutes, the amount of money obtained for each sexual service, duration of the service and narcotic substance that the clients acquired.

The victims had to provide the clients with drugs, if they asked for it.

Aside from this, parties were also organised in flats for the purpose of ‘sex and drugs’

During the raid, Policia Nacional also found €72,025 euros in cash, cocaine and marijuana ready for sale, a laptop computer and four mobile phones. Other documentation related to the investigation was also seized.

___________________________________________________________

