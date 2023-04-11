What is CQB? (Close Quarter Battle)

By Guest Writer • 11 April 2023 • 9:45

CQB games are designed to replicate combat situations in confined spaces, where visibility is often limited, and the objective is often to rescue hostages from terrorists. Assaulting soldiers, anti-terrorist forces, or police officers face numerous obstacles, including unfamiliar terrain and an unknown hostile element. The leader plays a crucial role in leading the team and providing ongoing situational assessments. The other players, therefore, rely on his judgment.

What does a CQB game look like

CQB is a type of combat in confined spaces, in which specific military, special, or police forces specialise. It is also a popular type of air-soft game that allows players to experience what these types of combat scenarios are like firsthand. The nature of CQB is different from open terrain combat. It requires special tactics, strong teamwork, and flawless communication – often requiring non-verbal communication between players.

During operations, it is essential to assume that an enemy is hiding just around every corner, which requires searching every room thoroughly. Players should also use every hole and gap in the wall to get an upper hand in the upcoming fight. Before the game, it is essential to establish a clear plan of action and a non-verbal communication method, as verbal communication may not always be possible.

Who might enjoy playing CQB?

CQB games are intense but generally involve less physical activity. Players who want to avoid running long distances and prefer to be more careful and stealthy may enjoy CQB games. The confined space will limit us, demanding extra caution and awareness. It’s better to move quietly toward the opponent and avoid making any noise. Strategy and good communication, including nonverbal communication with other team members, will be the key to our victory. Proper teamwork and coordination are also extremely important, as well as adhering to the established tactics.

What equipment is essential for CQB?

During CQB matches, we utilise the same equipment that we use in regular airsoft games. Of course, ammunition, protective goggles/eyewear, and air-soft guns are essential, but the appropriate model must be chosen. The first thing to consider is air-soft gun power. CQB imposes restrictions on the muzzle velocity, which can be a maximum of 350 FPS. Models with higher speeds are not allowed in the game. Another important aspect is the type of air-soft gun. Players typically opt for more manageable, shorter, and lighter air-soft guns that provide better maneuverability in confined spaces, such as a submachine gun or lightweight air-soft rifle. Additionally, it’s worth having a helmet to protect against potential head injuries, as well as a flashlight. You can get everything what’s needed in airsoft shop like Gunfire.

