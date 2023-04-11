Widower to sue AstraZeneca over wife’s death

By Julia Cameron • 11 April 2023 • 9:31

The widower of BBC Newcastle Radio presenter Lisa Shaw has said he has no option but to sue AstraZeneca over the death of his wife.

Lisa, who was 44 died from a “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.” Which is a rare condition and is linked to the vaccination.

Her widower, Gareth Eve said that he had been trying to “engage with the government, MPs and three Prime Ministers,” but nobody had “reached out” to him.

Talking to the BBC he said, “It’s not in my make-up to turn around and say I want to sue somebody but for almost two years we’ve tried to engage with MPs since Lisa died and not one of them has reached out or engaged with us at all.”

He went on to say “Any engagement is fleeting at best so that’s the reason we’re left with no alternative – if the government or AstraZeneca don’t want to engage with us then what else are we supposed to do?”

“We’re not crackpots or conspiracy theorists, we’re husbands and wives and family members who have lost somebody – that’s all it is:”

“Whatever the money, it’s not going to bring my son’s mam back.”

Mr Eve’s solicitor sent AstraZeneca pre-action letters on his behalf and 75 other claimants, some of whom have had relatives die, while others have had relatives who have survived with injuries.

In a statement made by the Department of Health and Social Care, a spokesperson said “All vaccines used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA’s) strict standards of safety, effectiveness and quality.”

