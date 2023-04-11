Young man arrested in Murcia after mistaking two plainclothes policemen for potential drugs clients

By Chris King • 11 April 2023 • 1:30

Two plainclothes police officers were approached by a young man in Murcia who offered them drugs and was subsequently arrested.

According to police sources, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Murcia after trying to offer drugs to two plainclothes officers. The incident occurred at around 1am on Monday, April 10, on Calle Doctor Fleming while the policemen were patrolling the local bars.

At the time of the event, the officers were travelling in a camouflaged vehicle and carrying out surveillance work. They observed a young man approaching two people with a suspicious attitude as though he was offering them something.

The officers from the Special Citizen Security Group (GESC) began to observe the individual. When he saw that they were looking at him, instead of suspecting that they were policemen, he mistook them for potential clients who were interested in purchasing the material he was selling.

He subsequently approached their vehicle and allegedly told them: “I have good ham”. He also apparently informed them that he had already “sold a lot” that night.

At this point, the municipal officers identified themselves as policemen and proceeded to identify and search the suspect. He was found to be carrying 2 grams of marijuana buds and 0.4 grams of cocaine. The young man was arrested on suspicion of a crime against public health, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

