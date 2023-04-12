By Linda Hall • 12 April 2023 • 21:45

PUBLIC TRANSPORT: UK government should spend heavily to deter car use, TUC said Photo credit: CC/Au Morandarte

Spend big THE TUC, which represents 48 UK unions, called for a “radical increase” in investment in public transport. More spending on the trains, trams and buses that are needed to cut down on car use could give the economy an annual boost of £50 billion (€58.6 billion) a union report claimed.

Scant interest SPAIN’S banks save an annual €1.5 billion by paying lower interest on savings accounts than their Eurozone counterparts, according to the European Central Bank (ECB). As a result, Spanish families lose €924.16 million on their savings accounts, while non-financial bodies lose €548 million, the ECB found.

Never-never YOUNG Britons and Millennials aged up to 42 are four times more likely to take on debt to meet rising costs this year, credit broker Credit Karma found. Unlike those aged between 59 and 69 who use credit cards, the young tend to choose an overdraft or a pay now, pay later arrangement.

IT blip COMPUTER sales are at their lowest in 10 years, falling worldwide by 29 per cent to 56.9 million systems during the year’s first quarter. “Demand has slowed but we expect it to overtake pre-pandemic levels in the second half,” said Alberto Ruano, Lenovo’s director general in Spain.

Co-op hiccup CUSTOMERS threatened to leave the Co-operative Bank after its mobile app stopped working for three consecutive Fridays recently. After the latest incident a Co-operative spokesperson apologised and said the bank “would put right” any problems clients might have encountered when making payments.