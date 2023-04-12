By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 7:26

Amanda Byrne back at home in LA after release from mental health institution Credit: carrie-nelson/Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday TMZ reported that actress Amanda Bynes has made the decision to leave the mental health care facility where she has been receiving treatment for the past three weeks.

Amanda, 37, will now enter an out-patient programme to help keep up the progress she has made during her stay in the facility.

The actress has only recently ended a conservatorship dating back to 2013 and made by her parents. She was committed involuntarily at the time because of problems which involved police arrests and included two hit-and-run incidents and a DUI.

Her recent stay in hospital was due to her being found wandering the streets of the Greater Los Angeles area, sometimes naked and in a manic state. She was in the streets for four days straight which was said to be caused by her car being towed away in Long Beach in March.

O the day she was taken to hospital she apparently flagged down a car to ask for help and was aware of her mental state. She apparently called 911 and told them she was coming out of a psychotic incident and needed help.

TMZ also reported that Bynes’s parents were not thinking about setting up another conservatorship at the moment because their daughter had been doing fairly well up until her latest hospital stay.

