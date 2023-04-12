UPDATE: One dead and three injured after shooting incident outside funeral home in Washington DC Close
Trending:

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following Wells Fargo Bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia

By Chris King • 12 April 2023 • 0:43

Suspect in custody following Wells Fargo Bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia

A  hostage situation at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Arlington, Virginia ended with a suspect being taken into custody.

 

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 12 at 0:45am

As reported by Arlington Police on its Twitter account, the hostage situation at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Arlington, Virginia ended with a suspect being arrested and taken into custody.

They tweeted: “UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into police custody. The 5 patrons/employees (4 adults and 1 child) have safely exited the bank. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing”.

They reported earlier that: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on the scene working to resolve the incident”.

Tuesday, April 11 at 10:14pm

A hostage situation is reported to be developing this afternoon at a branch of the Wells Fargo Bank located on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. in the city of Arlington, Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have responded to the location where a bank robbery is thought to have failed.

Arlington Police Department tweeted: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident”.

It is believed that as many as five people are being held inside the building, including the bank’s manager. Police snipers are reported to be positioned on rooftops in the vicinity. Specialist police negotiators are said to be at the scene to speak with the suspected robbers. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading