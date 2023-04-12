By Chris King • 12 April 2023 • 0:43

Suspect in custody following Wells Fargo Bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia

A hostage situation at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Arlington, Virginia ended with a suspect being taken into custody.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 12 at 0:45am

As reported by Arlington Police on its Twitter account, the hostage situation at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Arlington, Virginia ended with a suspect being arrested and taken into custody.

They tweeted: “UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into police custody. The 5 patrons/employees (4 adults and 1 child) have safely exited the bank. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing”.

They reported earlier that: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on the scene working to resolve the incident”.

Tuesday, April 11 at 10:14pm

A hostage situation is reported to be developing this afternoon at a branch of the Wells Fargo Bank located on the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard. in the city of Arlington, Virginia. Law enforcement agencies have responded to the location where a bank robbery is thought to have failed.

Arlington Police Department tweeted: “UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident”.

It is believed that as many as five people are being held inside the building, including the bank’s manager. Police snipers are reported to be positioned on rooftops in the vicinity. Specialist police negotiators are said to be at the scene to speak with the suspected robbers. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

