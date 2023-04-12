UPDATE: One dead and three injured after shooting incident outside funeral home in Washington DC Close
By Chris King • 12 April 2023 • 0:21

Image of evacuation zone in Richmond, Indiana. Credit: Twitter@StellarRichmond

A massive blaze at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana has led to an evacuation notice being issued for residents living within half a mile of the facility.

 

An evacuation or shelter-in-place order was issued by the authorities this afternoon, Tuesday, April 11, to residents living within half a mile of a massive fire that is burning at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana.

A tweet from the City of Richmond read: “There is a large industrial fire at 358 NW F St in Richmond, Indiana. Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place”.

Richmond Police issued a warning on Twitter: “Please be aware of this ongoing and ever-changing situation. Please avoid the westside of town, numerous roads have been blocked off and you cannot travel near the fire”.

Video footage posted on social media by the Insider Paper @TheInsiderPaper shows thick clouds of black smoke billowing up into the atmosphere from the blazing facility.

According to a post from the respected reporter Nick Sortor, a follower with supposed local knowledge informed him that there could well be as many as 1,800 propane gas tanks stored inside the warehouse facility.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

