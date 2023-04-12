By Chris King • 12 April 2023 • 0:21

Image of evacuation zone in Richmond, Indiana. Credit: Twitter@StellarRichmond

A massive blaze at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana has led to an evacuation notice being issued for residents living within half a mile of the facility.

An evacuation or shelter-in-place order was issued by the authorities this afternoon, Tuesday, April 11, to residents living within half a mile of a massive fire that is burning at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana.

A tweet from the City of Richmond read: “There is a large industrial fire at 358 NW F St in Richmond, Indiana. Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place”.

There is a large industrial fire at 358 NW F St in Richmond, Indiana. Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place. — City of Richmond, Indiana (@StellarRichmond) April 11, 2023

Richmond Police issued a warning on Twitter: “Please be aware of this ongoing and ever-changing situation. Please avoid the westside of town, numerous roads have been blocked off and you cannot travel near the fire”.

Please be aware of this ongoing and ever changing situation. Please avoid the westside of town, numerous roads have been blocked off and you cannot travel near the fire. https://t.co/RE0wp7Qo0Q — Richmond Police (@RPD_News) April 11, 2023

Video footage posted on social media by the Insider Paper @TheInsiderPaper shows thick clouds of black smoke billowing up into the atmosphere from the blazing facility.

BREAKING 🚨Massive fire breaks out in a facility that is used for recycling and stores plastic and other material in Richmond, Indiana; evacuation orders issued. Those residents who are further than half mile from fire are told by authorities to shelter in place, and keep windows… pic.twitter.com/ilm20lvAYT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 11, 2023

According to a post from the respected reporter Nick Sortor, a follower with supposed local knowledge informed him that there could well be as many as 1,800 propane gas tanks stored inside the warehouse facility.

⚠️ UPDATE: A follower who has strong connections to Richmond, Indiana (@LouAZMerrijul) believes there are upwards of 1,800 propane tanks stored there. People in the area are reporting debris raining down on them. If you’re in the area, SEEK SHELTER NOW! pic.twitter.com/susGvOYEY0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 11, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING: Thick black smoke is currently billowing from a MASSIVE warehouse fire in Richmond, Indiana The contents of the warehouse cannot be confirmed just yet. pic.twitter.com/W9N3XCbxEd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 11, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

