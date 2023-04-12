Could this be the end of Tupperware?

By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 13:09

Could this be the end of Tupperabsolutimagesware? Credit: absolutimages/Shutterstock.com

The US manufacturers have recently warned they are in danger of going bust unless they can raise new finance quickly.

The company which is 77 years old said there was “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.”

The famous plastic containers became well-known in the 1950s and 1960s when they were sold by people who hosted Tupperware parties from their homes. But unfortunately, it looks like the product has failed to make its mark on younger consumers and company shares fell by 50 per cent on Monday.

It has also brought out new products such as a grill that works in a microwave. But Neil Saunders managing director of retail at Consultancy GlobalData said “Tupperware has failed to change with the times in terms of its products and distribution.”

He also said that Tupperware parties were not connecting with the younger generation and even customers who “remembered Tupperware in its heyday have moved on.” Customers now tend to buy plastic containers from shops or online.

Tupperware still has a team of direct sellers. They earn a percentage of all the goods they sell, but Tupperware said in March that its workforce of direct sellers was 18 per cent less compared to the previous year. The company blamed Covid lockdowns in China which affected consumer access to its products.

Although during Covid sales rose as more people cooked from home. However, younger customers are moving away from plastics to more environmentally friendly products like beeswax paper which keeps food fresh and can be reused.