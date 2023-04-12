Easter Parade Egg-stravaganza: Event celebrates 30th anniversary with €700 donation

By Betty Henderson • 12 April 2023 • 10:02

Guests boasted an array of fabulous Easter bonnets at Anne Bowles' Easter Sunday party. Photo credit: Anne Bowles (via email)

MORE than 70 enthusiastic participants joined in on the fun for Anne Bowles’ annual Easter Parade at Bar Tuta in Mijas on Sunday, April 9. This year’s charity of choice was the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group as the event turned 30.

From musical bingo to tricky quizzes with Graham and hilarious jokes from MC John, the parade was a fabulous party. The event raised a whopping €700 for the charity thanks to the raffle, auction, and guess-the-name-of-the-massive-teddy-bear game.

But what stole the show were the dazzling Easter bonnets, with plenty of participants getting stuck in including three men and several lovely girls. The Lions President, Wynson Beswick, had the tough job of judging the competition, with the top spot going to Jo.

Guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon, and hot cross buns were the perfect finishing touch to the fun-filled event.

Organiser Anne Bowles thanked Avalon Funeral Plans and Ibex for their kind sponsorship and the help of Lions and friends who ensured that the Easter Parade was a roaring success. Anne organised the popular event for the last 30 years along with her late husband, Frank.