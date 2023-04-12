Europe’s largest man-made beach will open in the town of Alovera outside Madrid this Summer

By Chris King • 12 April 2023 • 1:46

Image of Europe's largest artificial beach. Credit: Alovera Beach

Summer 2023 will see the opening of Europe’s largest man-made beach, just 50km from Madrid.

The construction of the largest artificial beach in Europe is nearing completion. Alovera Beach is being developed in the municipality of Alovera, in the province of Guadalajara, only 50 km along the A-2 from Madrid. It is located within sector I-15 Las Suertes, to the south of the old part of the town and is expected to be open for the summer of 2023.

This stunning complex will be linked to residential developments in the municipality by means of an administrative concession for which the Town Council will receive an annual fee. The project has the initial approval of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha.

According to the promoters’ calculations, between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors are expected to visit the attraction annually. There will be an initial entrance fee of around €10 per person with separate charges inside the facility for the use of its activities.

Grupo Rayet shares the project with Crystal Lagoons, a firm specialising in the construction of artificial beaches all over the world. Crystal Lagoons already has similar projects in Chile, Mexico, Egypt, Jordan, Panama, Peru, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

They developed a similar pool in the Malaga town of Casares in Andalucia, which covers an area of no less than 1.5 hectares. The complex will include a large car park, areas for water sports such as sailing and surfing, children’s pools, zip lines, and various restaurants.

More than 300 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created in Alovera Beach. The finished project will consist of two levels. The first is the access level which will house the parking area for 1,000 cars, the access plaza, a central plaza and some of the main buildings such as access control, administration, shop, offices, changing rooms, cloakroom, lockers, gymnasium and medical centre.

On the lower level will be the events area, storeroom, toilets, garden area and the large expanse of water. A sandy area of beach, with a slight slope of 2 per cent, will act as a link between the two levels.

A massive 25,000m² will make up the lagoon, but with a maximum depth of just 2.5 metres. The volume of water used to fill it will be equivalent to the annual consumption of a development of 80 homes, but with the difference that it is only filled once in a lifetime.

Its anti-evaporation technology will reduce the volume of water lost through evaporation. It will not need to be refilled because the water will constantly regenerate and will use only 2 per cent of the energy required by standard filtration technologies and 100 times fewer additives than standard filtration technologies.

As a result, it will consume half as much water as the irrigation of a conventional park and 40 to 50 times less than the maintenance of a golf course. In other words, if a green park were built instead of this project, twice as much water would be consumed for irrigation, as reported by larazon.es.

