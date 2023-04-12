Freddie Scappaticci, who was said to be the IRA spy, Stakeknife has died in Ireland

By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 9:40

Freddie Scappaticci, who was said to be the IRA spy, Stakeknife has died. Credit:Darren Pierse Kelly/Sutterstock.com

The IRA man was a controversial figure during the troubles and always denied he was the British spy, Stakeknife.

However, he worked with the IRA’s “nutting squad” which interrogated suspected informers during the Troubles. The role Scappaticci played, and the activities of the security services are currently under investigation by former Bedfordshire Chief Constable, Jon Boucher in Operation Kenova.

The investigation is looking into claims that the IRA hardman could be responsible for the kidnap, torture and murder of as many as 50 people. The report was delayed last week, and it is now thought to be due to Scappaticci’s death and burial.

Mr Boucher said, “We remain committed to providing families with the truth of what happened to their loved ones and continue to actively pursue criminal charges against several individuals.”

“We also recognise that people may now feel more able to talk to the Kenova team following the death of Mr Scappaticci who had been long accused by many of being involved in the kidnap, murder and torture of potential IRA informants during the Troubles.”

The news of his death has come just before American President, Joe Biden is due in Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

