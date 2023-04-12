By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 22:59

Girl, 12, steals father´s car before driving 400 miles to meet person she met online Image: Soloviova-Liudmyla Shutterstock.com

A girl reportedly stole her father´s car in the US before driving with a friend to meet a person from Florida to Alabama.

A girl has driven over 400 miles (1200 kilometres) to meet another person she met online after she stole her father´s car in the US.

The 12-year-old then picked up her friend, before they started their journey to meet a person she had met online, as per officials cited by NBC.

Following their disappearance, a missing child alert was issued for the 12 and 14-year-olds, who had been last seen in their home in Lake Butler, Florida.

“The department had information that the girls could have been traveling to meet someone they met online”, said a statement by Chief Deputy Capt. Lyn Williams with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

It added, “It’s not clear who or how old that person was”.

Williams also stated that “Alerts were issued with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana, with special attention to areas around Baton Rouge, Louisiana”.

Officials also said that no adult was accompanying them and the girls reported themselves to the authorities after they spotted their photos on TV during a missing child alert in Alabama.

The alert was then cancelled after they were found in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, over 400 miles from their hometown.

FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also part of the investigations, including other agencies.

“There were some suspicious circumstances that raised red flags about the online person the girls may have been trying to meet and that the matter was turned over to the FBI”, concluded Williams.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.