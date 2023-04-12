HEX (HEX) and Decentraland (MANA) lose track while Collateral Network (COLT) presale is making new growth records

By Guest Writer • 12 April 2023 • 12:00

As the presale round of Collateral Network (COLT) is progressing, its tokens are selling out fast. According to analysts, the presale of Collateral Network (COLT) is set to be sold out before its last date as whales are accumulating tokens at an astounding rate.

Collateral Network (COLT) is predicted to give 3500% returns to investors during the presale. On the contrary, investors are pulling their support from HEX (HEX) and Decentraland (MANA) as their future looks gloomy.

HEX (HEX) aims to increase its utility

As the crypto market is expanding, the demand for institutional digital asset custodians, like HEX (HEX), has increased. Recently, the GMO Trust inked a deal with HEX (HEX) for custody support of the first regulated Japanese yen stablecoin, GYEN. Market experts opine that the partnership will increase the use cases of HEX (HEX).

However, they have also raised a red flag that can hurt HEX (HEX) in future. After the Kraken fiasco, crypto enthusiasts have become wary about token staking, the core business idea of HEX (HEX). Meanwhile, the price of HEX (HEX) has plummeted by 14% in the past week.

Currently, HEX (HEX) is changing hands at $0.0702. Therefore, experts believe that HEX (HEX) needs to evolve its processes to align with the changing needs of the market and regulations.

Decentraland (MANA) suffers serious fall

A recent report by The Block suggests Decentraland (MANA) is in a dire situation as demand for metaverse-based projects has plummeted since 2022. The report stated that only 20 to 30 people are selling or buying property on a weekly basis in Decentraland’s (MANA) metaverse.

Besides, Decentraland’s (MANA) recently concluded Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) also failed to draw in a large number of attendees. The Block revealed that only 26,000 users attended Decentraland’s (MANA) MVFW this year, while this number was 100,000 in 2022. It indicates that Decentraland (MANA) has struggled to attract users toward its metaverse.

However, Decentraland (MANA) has taken steps to increase its user base. Recently, Fidelity International joined Decentraland (MANA) to open a campus in its metaverse. Currently, Decentraland (MANA) is trading at $0.60, which is 90% below its peak price of $5.90.

Collateral Network (COLT) approaches a New Market Record

Disrupting the lending industry, Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first peer–to–peer crowd-lending platform that has brought off-chain assets to the Web3 world to facilitate a novel lending system. Collateral Network (COLT) allows borrowers to unlock liquidity from real-world assets by minting NFTs against them.

Unlike conventional financial institutions, people from any part of the world can utilise Collateral Network’s (COLT) services for creating fractionalised NFTs against their tangible assets like real estate, fine art and luxury watch collections. These NFTs are then fractionally purchased by lenders to earn a predetermined interest rate for funding the loan. This gives lenders an opportunity to earn a fixed weekly income.

This extensive ecosystem is powered by the native COLT token, which grants holders various bonuses like staking, governance rights and more. At present, users can purchase presale COLT tokens at $0.014, a 28% jump from its initial price of $0.01. The market value of COLT is expected to pump 35x before the completion of the presale round.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido