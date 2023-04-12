By John Ensor • 12 April 2023 • 15:38

India prepares for new Covid mutant onslaught CREDIT: siam.pukkato/Shutterstock.com

NEW warnings about a recent Covid variant are being issued, which has seen cases soar in India.

Officially named Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, but commonly known as ‘Arcturus’, the new variant has seen infections in India increase by 13-fold in the last four weeks, writes The Mail Online, Wednesday, April 12.

In anticipation of this, India’s health ministry has run mock drills on Monday and Tuesday this week to check the preparedness of hospitals, in dealing with a potential deluge of patients.

And for the first time in more than a year, some areas have enforced the wearing of face masks in public.

On April 12, India’s Ministry of Health reported 40,215 active Covid-19 cases, an increase of 3,122 in a single day.

Other sources backed this up with the platform Our World in Data, run by Oxford University, showing on April 4, that new daily cases reached 3,108 up from 242 one month earlier.

The new XBB.1.16 strain, first detected in late January, is carefully being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO’s Covid technical head, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, commented, ‘It’s been in circulation for a few months.

‘We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place.

‘It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity.’

On Saturday, the Health Minister of the southern state of Kerela, Veena George, reintroduced face masks for vulnerable citizens including the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.

In 2021 India was devastated by the Delta Wave, with WHO estimating a total of 4.7 million extra deaths.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.