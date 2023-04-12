No radical changes or restructuring at EY following US office’s objections

By Linda Hall • 12 April 2023 • 14:00

EY LONDON: Headquarters are located near the Thames Photo credit: CC/Arpingstone

ACCOUNTANCY firm Ernst & Young (EY), which is London-based, has abandoned proposals to restructure its global operations.

Plans to separate the consultancy and audit divisions were scuppered by EY’s New York office following disputes over the future structure of the new businesses.

Spadework for what was codenamed Project Everest began last year, as the big four accounting firms – Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers KPMG and EY – faced increasing criticism regarding conflicts of interest between their two divisions.

Politicians and regulators, particularly those in the UK, questioned whether EY’s ability to challenge audit clients could be conditioned by the possibility of securing juicy consulting, tax and deal-advisory contracts from the same companies whose books they were scrutinising.

The UK’s accounting and audit regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, said that auditing operations should be isolated from the rest of EY’s businesses. In the event, EY went further still with a restructuring operation that would have separated audit and advisory divisions worldwide.

But, bearing in mind the strategic importance of the now-unhappy US member firm to Project Everest, EY halted the project.

“The global executive remains committed to moving forward with creating two world-class organisations that further advance audit quality, independence and client choice,” explained a note to staff from EY’s global executive committee.

“We will begin taking actions based on what we have learned from the work done over the past year, actions that will both benefit our businesses today and better prepare us for a new transaction,” the executive committee added.

