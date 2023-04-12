By Guest Writer • 12 April 2023 • 17:10

Axarquia grows large amounts of citrus fruits Credit: Bartwatching flickr

ONE of the main industries of Axarquia needs water and it depends on two major climate events, warm weather and plenty of rain.

It currently has more than enough of one and very little of the other which has prompted a warning from Asaja Malaga (The Young Farmer’s Association) that drought has become a constant problem.

Its President Baldomero Bellido has stated that more than 50 per cent of the harvest of winter dry herbaceous crops is already lost, adding that the recent high temperatures have meant that the land is too hard to start sowing many Spring crops.

This has also had an affect on those raising livestock and with hardly any new grass growing and precious little water available, those farmers are also suffering as they are having to buy fodder and use precious water reserves.

The April forecast was for plenty of rain but it hasn’t transpired as yet and reservoirs continue to drop whilst some wells are running out.

This means that that almonds, avocados and olives are going to find it difficult to flower although citrus fruits are doing quite well as growers have been given guarantees of water supplies.

Many have complained that unrestricted growth in agriculture in the Axarquia would lead to water shortages but the importance of growing fruit to the local economy cannot be under estimated.

Apart from agricultural use, there is a major need for water for local residents as well as the ever-growing number of tourist visitors but there is a glimmer of hope ahead as one way to cope with water shortages is to turn salt water from the Mediterranean into clean water for irrigation.

It appears that the Junta de Andalucia is now looking to resolve the situation by finally pushing through long demanded legislation to create at least two new desalination plants which once up and running would alleviate what has become a critical situation.

