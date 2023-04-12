By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 9:08

Phil Daniels back in Brighton UK for Quadrophenia Alley Blue Plaque unveiling. Credit Lenscap Photography/Shutterstock.com

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels was back in Brighton this week along with fellow actor Gary Shail to unveil a blue plaque in Quadrophenia Alley.

The film which came out in 1979 starred Phil Daniels as Jimmy and Gary Shail as Spider and the music was by the Who.

The film is based around the character Jimmy who is a young mod with a scooter spending the August bank holiday in Brighton brawling with rockers with whom mods clash frequently.

The famous scene shot in Quadrophenia Alley in Brighton featured Daniels and actress Leslie Ash getting amorous in between the clashes with the rockers. During the film, Daniels loses his girlfriend, gets arrested and is kicked out of his home by his parents.

He also becomes disappointed when he discovers the mod he looks up to the most “Ace Face” isn’t the rebel he thought he was, and actually works as a Bellboy at a hotel.

East Enders actor Phil and film actor Shail, were happy to talk to the fans who turned up to see the plaque unveiled.

The alleyway which was originally called the East Street Twitten and was located behind a Chinese restaurant was renamed Quadrophenia Alley after it became a popular Brighton tourist location.

Lizzie Dean, Mayor of Brighton and Hove was also at the unveiling to commemorate the importance of the alley in Brighton’s cultural heritage.

Mods, with their Lambretta and Vespa scooters, have been a feature of Brighton’s cultural scene for many years and are frequent visitors to the iconic alleyway.

