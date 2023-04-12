By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 11:49

Pipe Bombs found in Londonderry graveyard. Credit: lensfield/Shutterstock.com

Londonderry police have found four suspected pipe bombs hidden in a Londonderry cemetery.

It is thought that the bombs were to be used in a planned attack on police officers attending a dissident Republican parade on Monday. But police stayed away from the parade and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was left to monitor events from a police helicopter.

The bombs have been removed and taken away to be examined by forensics.

On Tuesday during the public safety operation police said, “Officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles.” No police officers were injured, but two vehicles were damaged.

The parade which took place on Monday was to mark the 1916 Easter Rising and it ended at the Londonderry cemetery.

Bobby Singleton, Assistant Chief Constable at the PSNI said:

“Last week, we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.”

“That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.”

“The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.”

“The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community.”

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland said that the people responsible for the pipe bombs wanted to drag Creggan and Derry “back to the dark ages of bitter and pointless conflict.”

Mr Singleton added that if anyone had any information regarding the pipe bombs to contact Crimestoppers or the PSNI.

___________________________________________________________

