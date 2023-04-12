By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 12:29

Police in Spain uncover football stardom scam aimed at Brazilian hopefuls. Credit: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain have uncovered two separate football stardom scams promising families in Brazil that they could turn their footballing sons into top-class players by having tuition in Spain.

The scam involved a payment of 5,000 Euros (£4,400) as a down payment and then further monthly payments of up to 1,700 Euros (around £1,500) per player.

The “players” were transferred from their homes in Brazil to the city of Granada. Their parents were told they would be living in apartments and that the money they were paying would cover accommodation, paperwork, food, fees, and tuition.

Sadly, the reality was quite different. The Brazilians, aged between 16 and 23, lived in Granada in cramped conditions with little food. Not one of the players was offered a legal Spanish residency.

The scammers were three gangs who operated independently of each other. Some gang members concentrated on recruitment, and this involved targeting wealthy families who could afford the fees.

The second group of gang members were responsible for the educational centres that falsified registration for the player’s visa applications.

The third gang was responsible for the overall success of the operation.

The scam was only uncovered by police when one of the Brazilian players decided to file an official complaint and police began an investigation.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.