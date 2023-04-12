By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 12:29
Police in Spain uncover football stardom scam aimed at Brazilian hopefuls.
Credit: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com
The scam involved a payment of 5,000 Euros (£4,400) as a down payment and then further monthly payments of up to 1,700 Euros (around £1,500) per player.
The “players” were transferred from their homes in Brazil to the city of Granada. Their parents were told they would be living in apartments and that the money they were paying would cover accommodation, paperwork, food, fees, and tuition.
Sadly, the reality was quite different. The Brazilians, aged between 16 and 23, lived in Granada in cramped conditions with little food. Not one of the players was offered a legal Spanish residency.
The scammers were three gangs who operated independently of each other. Some gang members concentrated on recruitment, and this involved targeting wealthy families who could afford the fees.
The second group of gang members were responsible for the educational centres that falsified registration for the player’s visa applications.
The third gang was responsible for the overall success of the operation.
The scam was only uncovered by police when one of the Brazilian players decided to file an official complaint and police began an investigation.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.