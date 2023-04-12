By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 16:49

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation as Meghan Markle to stay with kids in California Image: Lorna Roberts Shutterstock.com

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony after accepting the invitation, while Meghan Markle will be in California with their kids.

After major controversy over Prince Harry and Megan Markle attending King Charles’ coronation, it has been finally confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be a part of the ceremony.

The couple was reportedly sent an invite for the ceremony on Thursday, March 4, and had not confirmed their attendance at the Palace until the deadlines passed on Thursday, April 4.

However, it has now been confirmed that the ceremony will be attended by Harry, without Meghan, as she will be with their children in California.

A Palace spokesperson, cited by Sky News said, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6”.

It added, “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The King´s coronation ceremony is scheduled for the same day as the birthday of their fourth son.

