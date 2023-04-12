By John Ensor • 12 April 2023 • 11:10

Russian war games continue as Putin launches nuclear missile test. Credit: @GloriaSacer/ Twitter

Just weeks after Russia announced the suspension of its nuclear arms control pact with the US, President Putin authorised an overnight test launch of a ‘new intercontinental ballistic missile.’

Although exact details of the ‘advanced’ test weapon have not been fully confirmed, experts believe it to be the powerful Topol-ME system, according to a report from The Daily Mail today Wednesday, April 12.

The Russian defence ministry said In an official announcement, ‘The combat crew of the Strategic Missile Troops successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile of the land-based mobile missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Training Ground in the Astrakhan Region.’

The TASS news agency commented that the purpose of the launch was in aid of ‘testing the advanced military supply of intercontinental ballistic missiles.’

The ‘hypothetical target’ was at Sary-Shagan in Kazakhstan, an area to which Russia have access, with the defence ministry adding, ‘The launch fully dispatched its mission.’

Experts, including Outlet Military Russia, concluded that the launch was a test ‘apparently for the first time’…of advanced combat equipment 15Zh55ME Topol-ME also known as Yars-E, which can be unleashed from a mobile launcher.

More tests are expected later this year from Russia with its hypersonic Sarmat rocket, dubbed Satan-2 by the West, but it has been beset with problems.

The huge Satan-2 rocket, capable of delivering multiple nuclear warheads, weighs in at 208 tons and is the size of a 14-storey tower block.

Satan-2 was meant to be deployed at the end of 2022 but has met with delays, including a rumoured failed test launch in February, much to Russian military embarrassment.

