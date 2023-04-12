By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 21:33

Shock as five teenagers in Spain arrested for sexually assaulting two girls in Logroño Image: Martin SC Shutterstock.com

Girls aged 12 and 13 were alleged victims of sexual assault after they were attacked by five teenagers between the age of 13 and 17 in Logroño, Spain.

A court in Spain has arrested five teenagers as alleged perpetrators of a group sexual assault on two girls in Logroño, Spain.

According to LaSexta on Wednesday, April 12, the incident happened on Sunday, April 9, in the storage rooms at number 16, Avenida de Navarra, an area close to the old town of the capital of La Rioja.

The two victims told the Logroño Local Police that they were invited by 10 or 12 boys, aged between 13 and 17, to ground floor premises located in the same area.

Police said that the victims entered the building at around 8.15 pm, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The victims then met Logroño Local Police officers in the vicinity, about an hour and a half after the incident, and reported the assault.

Local sources suggest that some of the alleged assailants were still on the premises, which was later verified by officers.

Police however said that there are no security cameras in the area where the incident happened.

During a hearing, the judge ordered two of the suspects to be detained, while three of them have been placed on probation, and further investigative measures will be carried out to ascertain their level of involvement.

A restraining order has also been issued by the court against the victims, on the two suspects who have been detained.

Police said that both the aggressors and the victims are of Roma ethnicity.

Investigations by local news sources revealed that they did not know each other and had met through Instagram.

