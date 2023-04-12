Spain’s largest supermarket chain lowers its prices to beat inflation

By Linda Hall • 12 April 2023 • 22:52

MERCADONA: Spain’s largest supermarket chain Photo credit: mercadona.es

MERCADONA, Spain’s largest supermarket chain, is cutting the prices of 500 items by 10 cents to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

The move should bring an annual saving of €150 for clients, Mercadona said.

The family-owned company would remain faithful to its commitment to lower retail prices as cost prices fell, Mercadona sources added. These were already falling but because it was a slow process, they explained that the company had decided to get ahead by lowering the price of 500 staple products, which would be singled out in the shops.

The chain also plans take advantage of market opportunities to lower the price of fresh produce.

The initiative will cost the company around €200 million with a 0.6 percentage point effect on its profit margin, which Mercadona calculates has shrunk by 1.1 percentage points since 2020.

Presenting last year’s accounts and announcing net profits of €718 million, Roig admitted that Mercadona’s prices had increased “tremendously” but pointed out that these rose by 10 per cent while the company’s overheads had increased by 14 per cent.

The discounts were not a temporary measure, Mercadona said. Nor were they a “shopping basket” of products with fixed prices like those of French supermarkets but were permanent reductions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram