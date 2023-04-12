SSE goes deep at the Seagreen windfarm off the Angus coast

By Linda Hall • 12 April 2023 • 23:48

SEAGREEN WINDFARM: Jackets waiting at Dundee harbour’s quayside Photo credit: Flick/Tobias Verfuss

THE world’s deepest wind turbine foundation has been installed off the Angus coast.

The Scottish energy company SSE installed the 2,000-ton foundation – or jacket to use the industry term – that will support Seagreen’s 112th turbine at a depth of more than 58 metres.

The record-breaking turbine is part of SSE’s £3 billion (€3.4 billion) project in partnership with the French energy company Total. Due to be completed this summer, the windfarm’s 114 turbines will be able to power the equivalent of 1.6 million homes.

This latest installation was a significant step towards completing a project that had demonstrated how the company was able to innovate and push the boundaries of the technology of change in power production, SSE’s chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies, said.

The Seagreen windfarm is included in SSE’s plan to invest £12.5 billion (€14.1 billion) by 2026 in projects that have been designed to speed up the UK’s target of becoming a net zero economy.

By the end of the decade, SSE, which is also developing the world’s largest offshore windfarm at Dogger Bank in the North Sea, intends to invest a total of £24 billion (€27.2 billion) in the UK alone.

SSE, one of the UK’s biggest renewable energy producers, has increased its full-year profit forecast for the financial year ending on March 31 on two occasions, thanks to its money-making gas power plants.

