By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 7:52

Star-Studded Pantomime Awards recognise top stars in London’s West End. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

The Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End was the venue on Tuesday for the annual Pantomime Awards.

The host for the evening was the UK Pantomime Association’s president, Christopher Biggins.

Amongst the winners was Sue Pollard of Hi-de-Hi! Fame, Stage actor and icon Sir Ian McKellen and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

Sir Ian was also presented with a special recognition award for his passionate advocacy and services to the art form pantomime. He recently starred in the production of Mother Goose which also featured comedian, John Bishop.

It was a star-studded event and included actors from well-known pantomimes including Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella.

Mother Goose won best pantomime in the 500–900-seater category and Sir Ian’s co-star Anna-Jane Casey was awarded, best-supporting artist.

Sue Pollard’s award recognised her outstanding achievement for her decades of passion and commitment to acting in pantomimes across the UK. She has appeared in more than 40 pantomimes during her career.

Vernon Kay won best newcomer to Pantomime after his performance in Cinderella. He played the role of Dandini which he had previously commented was an “emotional rollercoaster.”

Simon Sladen, chair of the UKPA said “The Pantomime Awards celebrate an array of outstanding talent and demonstrate an industry alive and thriving.”

“The UK Pantomime Association is proud to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding skill, expertise and excellence upon the pantomime stage.”

The principal sponsor for the Pantomime Awards this year was Butlins.

___________________________________________________________

