By Julia Cameron • 12 April 2023 • 8:26

The Ritz Hotel, London apologises to job applicant for afro hair ban. Credit:Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock.com

The Ritz Hotel has apologised to job applicant Jurelle Jules who was sent a staff grooming policy which outlined that “spiky or Afro-hair” was banned.

Mr Jules had applied to the Ritz hotel to become a dining reservations supervisor at the 5-star establishment. As part of the final round of the application he was sent the “grooming policy.”

He quickly withdrew his application he says in “shock and disappointment.” He then contacted his local MP. Meanwhile he received a call from bosses at the Ritz who claimed the documents had been approved by their black hair stylist.

While being interviewed on ITV’s Good Morning programme on Tuesday, he said “My biggest concern was that it was done in 2023 and I feel like the language used for something out of the 70s, something that my grandparents had to face when they came here.”

“I felt like most companies that I have been to haven’t had policies like this and to see something like this was quite surprising. It was disconcerting for me as well.”

He went on to say, “It was more the language that was used, the language could have been non-discriminatory, they could have said length of hair and I would have been okay about it.”

“But the trouble is, I think to myself that I have daughters and now that they have got to be approached with jobs that discriminate against them before they are even able to get into these roles.”

A spokesperson for the Ritz Hotel told the Evening Standard that they do not condone discrimination in any form and that “on investigation, we have discovered that an out-of-date and incorrect grooming policy was sent to Mr Jules.”

They went on to say, “We have been in contact with Mr Jules directly to offer our unreserved apology for this error and are happy that he has agreed to reschedule his interview with us”.

“We look forward to having the opportunity to meet Mr Jules in person at the hotel later this week.”

