TMS Network (TMSN) reaching $4 million outshining Litecoin (LTC) & Binance Coin (BNB) amid Credit Suisse’s stormy shareholder meeting and bankruptcy filing

By Guest Writer • 12 April 2023 • 10:42

Credit Suisse recently was at the brink of collapse but Zurich-based UBS rode to the rescue with a merger engineered by the Swiss authorities.

However, shareholders took to the stage to voice their anger at the arranged marriage between the two banks and at the raw deal for investors. Shareholders have criticised the board of directors and former management which include Urs Rohner.

Amidst all these upheavals, the TMS Network (TMSN) continues to outshine Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) in the crypto market.

TMS Network

TMS Network (TMSN) is known to be a game-changer in the blockchain ecosystem. It offers a unique DEX that caters to both traditional and crypto traders. TMS Network (TMSN) prides itself on transparency, low fees and fast transaction speeds.

As a corollary, TMS Network (TMSN) offers an AI-powered Strategy Builder, on-chain analysis leveraging blockchain technology, and a social trading network. These unique features enable traders to follow the investment choices of successful traders and create complex trading strategies with ease.

Early holders of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are delighted to see the continued growth in the platform’s popularity, outshine Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) in the process. The token is currently trading at $0.05, which is a 12 times higher gain compared to its initial value, and is expected to grow higher.

The early sellout of TMS Network (TMSN) is projected to continue to enjoy significant attention and investment from global investors in its ongoing second phase of presale.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in several technical aspects. Litecoin (LTC) was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former engineer at Alphabet and it contains some enhancements meant to improve the original design of Bitcoin.

Beyond being one of the more trustworthy altcoins, Litecoin (LTC) is also viewed as a sturdy peer-to-peer payment system and an important part of decentralised finance networks. The recent turmoil in the global traditional banking sector has put DeFi in the centre stage, with Litecoin (LTC) a part of the development.

Litecoin (LTC) association with Bitcoin bodes well for the project because it is viewed as one of the safer and more credible altcoins. However, Litecoin (LTC) has not been able to forge out a unique identity for itself in the crypto ecosystem, which has made TMS Network (TMSN) outshine it and Binance Coin (BNB) amidst Credit Suisse’s Stormy Shareholder Meeting and Bankruptcy Filing.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the coin that Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, issues. Notably, Binance (BNB) has always been active on the acquisition front and the cryptocurrency exchange is positioned for healthy growth.

However, the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) recently accused Binance of violating eight provisions of a commodities trading law “designed to prevent and detect money laundering and terrorism financing.”

Looking at those legal woes surrounding Binance and the implications for cryptos overall, Binance Coin (BNB) faces a significant hurdle ahead and it’s no surprise that Binance Coin (BNB) has suffered sharply relative to TMS Network (TMSN).

Going forward, it is going to be a very difficult hurdle for Binance Coin (BNB) and it is expected that the TMS Network (TMSN) will continue to outshine Binance Coin (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC).

Conclusion

The TMS Network (TMSN) is definitely on the radar for traders and investors looking to invest in a promising platform that prioritizes security, efficiency, and innovation.

TMS Network (TMSN) is now in its second phase of presale, with a market price of $0.05. Check it out below.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido