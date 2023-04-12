By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 17:58

WATCH: Massive forest fire in Ocentejo, Guadalajara threatens to burn through Alto Tajo Natural Park Image: Twitter @Matefireman1

Spanish officials said the wildfire in Ocentejo, Guadalajara has already burned 226 hectares and is now affecting the Alto Tajo Natural Park.

A major forest fire that started in the municipality of Ocentejo, Guadalajara, has burned over 226 hectares and is affecting the Alto Tajo Natural Park, a site of high ecological value.

According to El Pais on Wednesday, April 12, over 42 firemen are presently working to extinguish the flames which first started on Tuesday, April 11.

Officials in Guadalajara have said that the firemen have already been successful in stabalising the fire, as the danger level has also been downgraded to level 0, which means that there is no longer threat to property or people.

“We are optimistic”, said José Luis Escudero Regional Minister for Sustainable Development of Castilla-La Mancha, adding, they hope that the remaining fire that is still active can be stabilised in the next few hours.

The minister praised the “excellent work” of the Infocam personnel as well as the other resources that have been deployed to help extinguish the fire.

As for the cause of the fire, Escudero said that everything points to “human carelessness” in the town of Ocentejo.

The fire was first reported by a person from the public, and the extent of danger had been set at level 1, as measures had been put in place for the protection of people and non-forest property.

Officials also said that in total, 161 troops, seven air, along with 26 land resources have been deployed to the area.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter on Tuesday shows the extent of the damage, as a massive cloud of black smoke can be seen emerging from the burning forest.

Incendio forestal en #IFocentejo, Guadalajara. Creo que las condiciones climatológicas para estas fechas, hace que el combustible esté completamente disponible. Habiendo una buena estrategia y táctica no iremos a remolque del incendio. Pero cada vez es más difícil hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/Y5DSBYzMRf — Matefireman (@Matefireman1) April 11, 2023

The shocking footage has been posted by a firefighter @Matefireman1 as intense flames can be burning all the vegetation.

In the post he said, “Forest fire in #IFocentejo, Guadalajara. I believe that the weather conditions for this time of year mean that fuel is fully available. With a good strategy and tactics we won’t be trailing the fire. But it is increasingly difficult to do so”.

